Tom Sizemore's role as Mike Horvath, the second-in-command officer to Tom Hanks' Captain John H Miller in Steven Spielberg's World War II epic 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998) may perhaps rank as his most critically acclaimed. But the actor, who died on March 3, 2023 at the age of 61 has a long list of equally impressive roles in many other movies and TV dramas. Gulf News takes a look at some of them.
'Saving Private Ryan' was inspired by the books of Stephen E Ambrose and accounts of casualties among members of a single family in World War II. The project was made on budget of $65–$70 million, and reportedly raked in over eight times that amount at the box office. Sizemore is seen here with Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Edward Burns at the 24th Deauville American Movie festival in 1998.
In Michael Mann's 1995 crime drama 'Heat', Sizemore plays Michael Cheritto, who assists Robert DeNiro’s master thief Neil Cauley. The movie is widely known for pitting de Niro and Al Pacino — widely considered the greatest actors of their generation — against one another in this nail-biting thriller and was a box office success. Sizemore, seen here with Val Kilmer in a scene from the movie that featured an ensemble cast, had a substantial role.
'Heart and Souls' (1993), a fantasy comedy-drama film, involves a businessman being recruited by the souls of four deceased people, his guardian angels from childhood, to help them rectify their unfinished lives, as he is the only one who can communicate with them. Sizemore stars as Milo Peck, a small-time thief who failed to retrieve a book of valuable stamps that he had conned out of a young boy. Sizemore was nominated for best supporting actor at the Saturn Awards for his role.
Tom Sizemore starred in a critical role in the 2003 science fiction horror film 'Dreamcatcher' alongside Morgan Freeman. The film based on Stephen King's 2001 novel of the same name, starred Thomas Jane, Jason Lee, Damian Lewis and Timothy Olyphant as four friends who encounter an invasion of parasitic aliens.
In 1993, Sizemore acted in the Bruce Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker-headlined action thriller 'Striking Distance'. In the movie, Sizemore plays the nephew of a Pittsburgh homicide detective (Bruce Willis) who's investigating a spate of murders turns in the city. Although the movie met with tepid reception at the box office, Sizemore's role was appreciated.
Tom Sizemore eventually got embroiled in a slew of substance abuse and sexual abuse cases and the resultant litigations took a toll on his life and career. He limped back to TV with guest roles in many sitcoms, with 'Lucifer' (2016) being one among them. He also appeared in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit', the 'Twin Peaks' reboot and 'Cobra Kai'.
