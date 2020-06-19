Award winning actor Ian Holm, popular for his role as Bilbo Baggins in ‘Lord of the Rings’, has died in London at the age of 88.
“It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” The Guardian reported his agent as saying.
“He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” adding that his illness was Parkinson’s related. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”
Holm won a Bafta and was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 1981 hit ‘Chariots Of Fire’. He was also part of the 1979 science-fiction horror ‘Alien’ alongside Sigourney Weaver.