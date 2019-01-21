The film is an origin story, revealing how a young mother went from one of the few women in her class at Harvard to an architect of the laws that overturned gender discrimination (no more bias “on the basis of sex”). The 1970s case that the Ginsburgs fought together, Moritz vs Commissioner of Internal Revenue — which Martin brought to his wife, then a law professor — was the first time she delivered oral arguments in court. In a real-life twist that was, Stiepleman said, “a gift from the screenplay gods,” the opposing counsel was overseen by the couple’s former Harvard Law dean, who had been less than kind to his female students, asking them what qualified them to take the place of men.