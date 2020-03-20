Steve Harvey Image Credit: Gulf News

As governments continue to battle against the coronavirus, the UAE has emerged as the safest country ‘on the planet’, with credit given to its leadership who got ahead of the global pandemic.

The statistics were also discussed on ‘The Steve Harvey Morning Show’, a radio show that is spearheaded by TV present and talk show host Steve Harvey, along with Shirley Strawberry, Nephew Tommy, Carla Ferrell, Mississippi Monica and J. Anthony Brown.

On the radio, the presenter, who appears to be Harvey himself, is heard speaking about how government have been reacting to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“According to a stats I’ve been reading, the safest place on the planet right now in terms of large countries, is the UAE, the United Arab Emirates,” he is heard as saying.

“It is the safest place to be. They have conducted more coronavirus tests than anybody, they have the lowest death rate, they have the lowest infection rate. They jumped on this thing right away. It has a lot to do with the leadership over there because they are serious, they love their people and they do everything to protect, they keep their people safe,” he further states.

The presenter further adds: “If our leadership had jumped on this instead of calling it a hoax…

But the safest place, according to statistics that I received is the UAE and it has a lot to do with the leadership over there.”

The UAE Government has ramped up coronavirus testing following the pandemic's spread. As of Tuesday, March 17, 127,000 individuals had been tested for coronavirus in the UAE, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.