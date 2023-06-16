Taking to Instagram on Sunday Rios posted allegations against Huerta of emotional and sexual abuse, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.

She said in Spanish, "It's very difficult to speak about emotional abuse and abuse by a sexual predator who is loved by the world for playing a character in a movie like Tenoch Huerta. He appears charming, which is a characteristic of a narcissict and a good deal of victimization."

Reacting to the allegations, Huerta shared a note on his Instagram stories on Monday which reads, "A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire--and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer."

He explained that he and Elena dated for several months about a year ago and that "it was entirely consensual at all time," adding there are other witnesses who can attest to that, reported Deadline.

Throughout the relationship, he said, "It was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends."

Huerta continued, "As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive," as per Deadline.

Taking to Twitter, Rios explained her delay in denouncing him.

She wrote, "Why am I late in talking about it? Because I have my process. Why didn't I report? Because I was afraid that this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator."