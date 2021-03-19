Sharon Stone poses during the nominations for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

One of Sharon Stone’s most famous roles was in the 1992 thriller ‘Basic Instinct’. But in an excerpt from her upcoming book, the actress said filming for the movie was a traumatic experience.

Her memoir ‘The Beauty of Living Twice’ releases on March 30, and in the excerpt published by Vanity Fair, the actress explains how it was a tough role to play.

“The role was by far the most stretching that I had ever done in terms of considering the dark side of myself,” she said. “It was terrifying. I had walked in my sleep three times during production, twice waking fully dressed in my car in my garage. I had hideous nightmares.”

She also opened up about slapping director Paul Verhoeven after being shown the scene from the movie where she is not wearing underwear; one she said she wasn’t expecting to be as explicit as it was.

“I went to the projection booth, slapped Paul across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer,” Stone wrote. “Marty told me that they could not release this film as it was. That I could get an injunction.”

However, she didn’t pursue an injunction on the movie.

“I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it,” she said.

Stone, 63, also recounted another incident where she was told by a producer to sleep with her co-star “so that we could have on-screen chemistry.”