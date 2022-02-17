Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley and NFL player Aaron Rodgers have split up a year after getting engaged, sources have said.
“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” People magazine quoted a source as saying. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”
Neither Woodley, 30, or Rodgers, 38, have made an official statement about their alleged break-up.
Overall, the ‘Fault in Our Stars’ actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback have kept their relationship a low-key affair.
They were first romantically linked following Rodgers’ split from former Nascar driver Danica Patrick in July 2020. Then in February 2021, Rodgers referred to Woodley as his “fiancee” during an NFL event.
Woodley put the rumours to rest on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ that same month.
“Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while’,” Woodley told Fallon.
“He’s first off just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I’d be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living,” Woodley said.
Rodgers made headlines in November 2021 after it was made public that he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite saying earlier that he was immunised.