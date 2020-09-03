Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: AFP

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has contracted COVID-19, along with his wife and children, from “very close family friends … who we love and trust.”

Johnson, the highest paid actor in the world, shared a sobering message with his Instagram followers about his family’s ordeal for the past “two-and-a-half to three weeks”.

“My wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for Covid-19. I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” he said.

The former WWE champion said it’s been harder that any injury he’s had to overcome.

“I’ve gotten through some doozies in the past. I’ve gotten knocked about and gotten my [expletive] kicked a little bit in the past … but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

Johnson felt that contracting the virus defeated his number one priority in life.

“The reason I feel this is different is that my number one priority is to always protect my family, protect my loved ones … I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t. It was my entire family. So this one was a real kick in the gut.”

The family has now overcome the worst of it and are no longer contagious, said the actor. But not everybody has been so lucky.

“Some of my best friends have lost their friends, their loved ones to this virus … We are counting our blessings,” said Johnson.

Symptoms varied across the family. Daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, had a sore throat in the first couple of days but quickly bounced back. The adults had a tougher time with recovery.

“It was a little different for Lauren and I. We had a rough go,” recalled Johnson.

According to the actor, 48, his family had been in lockdown since March.

“We have been disciplined, we have quarantined, we have isolated, I have not worked … But, like a lot of you guys out there, having your friends over, having your family members over, your loved ones, of course you want that.

“My takeaway isn’t necessarily keep them away … but apply an even greater discipline … Get everybody tested before they come over. Have them tested the day before; if they test positive, you stay away, if they don’t, then come over.”

Johnson continued: “Wear your mask … We wear our masks everyday … it has nothing to do with politics.”