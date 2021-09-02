Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was wowed by the man who has gone viral for being his doppelganger.
Recently, a picture of Alabama patrol lieutenant Eric Fields got a lot of attention because of how much he resembled the Hollywood actor.
Of course, the news eventually reached Johnson and the ‘Jungle Cruise’ star retweeted a post featuring their pictures side by side. In it, they’re both posing in a similar way, and their physical builds and facial appearance are very alike.
“Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler,” Johnson tweeted referring to Fields. “Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ‘em.”
Fields responded with a picture of himself looking very much like The Rock, saying: “Thanks brother and cheers.”
The police officer first went viral weeks ago when the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of him on the job. People in the comments section began saying that he looked like The Rock. Later a worker asked to meet Fields and he obliged.
“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields told news outlet AL. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”