Family time: A throwback photo of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise with Connor and Isabella as kids in 1996 AFP files Image Credit:

Actress Nicole Kidman says her children with former husband Tom Cruise have chosen Scientology over her.

Kidman adopted Isabella, now 26, and Connor, now 24, with Cruise. Kidman grew apart from them when they followed Cruise into the Church of Scientology.

“Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love. They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love,” Kidman said in an interview to The Sun.

It was rumoured that the relationship between the actress and her children was so strained that she was banned from attending Connor’s wedding to Silvia, who is the leader of the Italian arm of the Scientology church. She also has little contact with Isabella, who is married and living in Croydon, South London.

Kidman, who also has two daughters with her second husband and musician Keith Urban, believes she has come to terms with their lives.