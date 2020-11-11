‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint debuted on Instagram on Tuesday and posted an adorable photo of his six-month-old daughter he shares with girlfriend Georgia Groome.
The 32-year-old star Grint also revealed daughter’s name: Wednesday G Grint.
He captioned the selfie, “Hey Instagram ... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”
Fox News reported that Grint and Groome announced they were expecting their first child together in April and confirmed she had given birth in May. The couple has been together since 2011.
Groome, also an actor, is best known for her role in ‘Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.’