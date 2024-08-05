Hollywood star Zac Efron was recently admitted to the hospital after getting involved in a minor swimming incident.

The update left his fans extremely worried. The ‘High School Musical’ actor is now doing fine, as he took to Instagram and shared a photograph in which he could be seen lifting weights while lying on top of an exercise ball.

“Happy and healthy,” he captioned the post.

Zac also thanked everyone for their well wishes.

As per ‘People’ magazine, on August 2, Zac was staying at a villa in Ibiza when he had a “minor swimming incident” while using the pool. He was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures and was released the next morning.

Last week, days before the mishap, Zac was spotted onstage with DJ Martin Garrix during his performance at the Ushuaia Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club in the Spanish city.

In a video captured by the “Animals” musician’s fans on social media, Zac could be seen walking onstage during one of Garrix’s songs and dancing alongside him, to plenty of cheers from the crowd.

The actor has had a busy year thus far, having appeared in The Iron Claw, Ricky Stanicky and most recently, his romcom alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King, A Family Affair.

In June, Zac and co-star Kidman, interacted with People about their NSFW comedy — and revealed that before it was called A Family Affair, it had a different, much raunchier name.

“Somehow, that didn’t make it onto the Netflix title,” she joked, while Efron added that the eye-catching title made him strongly consider taking on the project.

“That made the script stay at the top of the pile,” Efron said. “It’s like, what on Earth could this be about?”

“I jumped. I think we both kind of did. We jumped at it,” Efron said of his and Kidman’s enthusiasm to work together again, after they previously co-starred in 2013’s The Paperboy.

“It was like, this is perfect. What better way to reconnect? And we get to have fun.”