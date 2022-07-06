Copy of 559155-01-02-1657083579677
Minions Bob, Otto and Stuart attend the Fans Premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" Image Credit: AFP

Some young UK fans wearing suits to showings of the new Minions movie as part of a social media trend have been turned away after similarly attired groups engaged in rowdy behaviour.

“Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances,” a spokesperson for the Odeon chain, the UK’s largest by market share, told AFP.

Copy of film-minions-review-2fcf28f4-f71c-11ec-86b7-30968eda178a [2]-1657083584335
Steve Carell's Gru, center, is back front and center for the “Despicable Me” spinoff “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” MUST CREDIT: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures Image Credit: Illumination Entertainment and U

Other cinemagoers accused teenagers following the TikTok #gentleminions trend of making noise and throwing things during screenings of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’.

The attire is an homage to the movie’s supervillain Felonious Gru, and is backed by studio Universal Pictures, which wrote on Twitter: “To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”

Other cinemas have also complained of behaviour of the young fans.

The Mallard, the only cinema on the Channel Island of Guernsey, reported “stunningly bad behaviour”, including vandalism.

“It’s been absolutely heartbreaking. We’ve had families who won’t even go back into the screen when we’ve tried to sort it out, families leaving before the film has even started,” manager Daniel Phillips-Smith told the BBC.

Copy of Steve_Carell_and_Minions_Light_Empire_State_Building_81885.jpg-608be [1]-1657083582368
Actor Steve Carell and two Minion characters visit the Empire State Building to celebrate the upcoming film "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“The children have been in tears.”

But the Vue cinema chain said the smartly-dressed fans were still welcome.

The Minions franchise began with 2010’s ‘Despicable Me’, which follows the story of supervillain-gone-soft Gru and his babbling overall-clad army of small, yellow pill-shaped creatures.