Gina Rodriguez arrives at a special screening of "Someone Great" on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Gina Rodriguez has apologised for singing along on her Instagram story to a Fugees verse that includes the N-word.

The ‘Jane the Virgin’ actress deleted the short video she posted Tuesday and replaced it with her apology, but not before memes and other backlash ensued. Rodriguez said in her apology she’s a longtime Fugees and Lauryn Hill fan and didn’t mean to offend anyone.

She sang along to ‘Ready or Not’ and recited the racial slur as she sat in a make-up chair.