Disney’s animated ice queen will be back in theatres in November, and this time she’ll be valiantly tackling new elements.
Disney unveiled a long-awaited teaser trailer for ‘Frozen 2’ on February 13, which shows Queen Elsa reuniting with some buddies — including Olaf, Kristoff, Princess Anna and Sven the sweet reindeer — from adventures past.
In the trailer’s opening, Elsa stands on a stormy beach, looking determinedly out into a violent ocean. She readies her feet and runs full force into it, only to be swallowed by colossal waves. Back on shore, she tries again.
Though the sequel’s trailer discloses very little of what’s to come, director Jennifer Lee told Variety in November that the new adventure will be “bigger, more epic” than the first, and that Elsa and Anna are “going to go far out of Arendelle.”
The Academy Award-winning team from the wildly popular 2013 film is back, with Lee and Chris Buck directing; Peter Del Vecho producing; Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad voicing the characters; and Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez writing songs.
‘Frozen’ won Oscars in 2014 for animated feature and an original song for ‘Let it Go’. It is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, earning nearly $1.3 billion worldwide.
‘Frozen 2’ opens on November 22 in the US.