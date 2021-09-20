Following his Emmy win on Sunday for Netflix’s ‘Halston’, Ewan McGregor teased the upcoming ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series that he’s headlining for Disney Plus.
“We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with [director/executive producer] Deborah Chow, and I think it will not disappoint,” he said backstage, according to Deadline. “The new technology that we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did.”
McGregor — who returns to play his character from the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy — stars alongside Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Maya Erskine, Rupert Friend, fellow 2021 Emmy nom Moses Ingram, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kan, Simone Kessell, Kumail Nanjiani, Bonnie Piesse, Benny Sadie, Indira Varma and more.
In ‘Halston’, streaming in the UAE on Netflix, McGregor plays iconic fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, charting his journey from his rise to international fame in the 1970s and beyond.