Elton John is seen after performing "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

An Elton John-led, star-studded benefit concert that raised more than $10 million (Dh36.7 million) to battle the coronavirus will be re-aired on Fox next week.

Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys will be shown performing from their homes on ‘Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America,’ which will air Monday. The money will go to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The hourlong event originally aired Sunday on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations.

Other performers include Tim McGraw, H.E.R. and Sam Smith, who sang ‘How Do You Sleep’ in a cappella form. Dave Grohl sang ‘My Hero’ from his studio in Hawaii, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong strummed his guitar to ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams,’ while Camila Cabello sang ‘My Oh My’ from Miami with a guitar assist from beau Shawn Mendes.