Retired wrestler and Hollywood megastar wed his longterm girlfriend in a secret ceremony

therock Verified We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️ @hhgarcia41ߓ? Image Credit:

Wrestler-turned-action-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has put a ring on it after 13 years of dating.

In a secret ceremony, Johnson married his long-term girlfriend Lauren Hashian against a breathtaking Hawaiian backdrop.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news, Johnson posted two wedding snaps and captioned them: “We do.”

The pair tied the knot on August 18 while dressed in all-white and surrounded by greenery and open waters.

In one image, Johnson is seen dipping his newly wedded wife and giving her a kiss as her veil flies in the wind.

Johnson and Hashian first met in 2006 on the set of his film ‘The Game Plan’, but Johnson was still married to first wife Dany Garcia, with whom he has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone.

They began a romantic relationship after his amicable divorce, and the pair have since welcomed two children together — daughter Jasmine, born in 2015, and daughter Tiana, born in April of last year.

The pair had previously planned to marry in the spring of 2018, but according to an interview with Rolling Stone, the couple’s second pregnancy forced back the date.