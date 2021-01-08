The Indian actress is currently in the UK to shoot for her film, ‘Text For You’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Image Credit: Reuters

International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas found herself grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons when news broke that she was seen flouting lockdown rules in London and was spotted visiting a salon.

The actress was reportedly spotted at a London salon with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and one of her dogs at a time when the lockdown has forced salons to be shut in the city as it battles a new strain of the coronavirus.

Chopra Jonas in the UK to shoot for her film ‘Text For You’, which also stars Grammy-winner Celine Dion. However, a spokesperson for Chopra Jonas has spoken out saying that the news is incorrect and that the actress was “legally exempted” from the lockdown rules.

In a statement issued to British daily Metro News, a spokesperson stated: “The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations.

“As I am sure you are aware, Film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces that are carried out in-line with government guidelines. The exemption paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied.”

Celebrities are being named and shamed in the UK for flouting rules, with singer Rita Ora being forced to apologise after she was pictured celebrating her birthday in November.

The Sun newspaper ran photos of Ora and others, including models Cara and Poppy Delevingne, arriving at the Casa Cruz restaurant in London’s Notting Hill area.

Ora said on Instagram that she had held “a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.”

“It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK,” she wrote. She further said it was “a serious and inexcusable error of judgement.”