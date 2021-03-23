Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018. Image Credit: AP

During their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed for the first time that they got married days before they tied the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018.

However, their spokesperson clarified on Tuesday that the ceremony was not an official one but an exchange of vows. According to Today, a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the “privately exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19”.

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

“Three days before our wedding, we got married — no one knows that — but we called the Archbishop and said, ‘This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,’” Meghan told Winfrey during the much-publicised interview on March 7.

“So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury,” she added.

While speaking to Winfrey, a number of shocking claims were made about their life in the royal family and their controversial decision to leave. The couple said that people in their family discussed how dark their son Archie’s skin colour might be. Meghan also said she struggled with suicidal thoughts while pregnant.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and [said] that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Meghan said.

“In those months when I was pregnant ... we have in tandem the conversation of, you won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she added.

Harry also revealed that their next child would be a girl.