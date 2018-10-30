Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel will make his directorial debut with revenge thriller Monkey Man.

Patel will also act in the movie, which is being presented to buyers at this year’s American Film Market (AFM), reports Variety.

Monkey Man centres on a man (Patel), who emerges from prison to grapple with a world marred by, in the words of the logline, “corporate greed and eroding spiritual values”.

The statement announcing the project was slim on plot details beyond saying that the film is set in modern-day India and deals with mythology.

Patel, an Oscar nominee for Lion, co-wrote the script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

The production is set to start in spring 2019 in Mumbai.

Patel’s upcoming films include The Personal History of David Copperfieldand Hotel Mumbai.