Stars will perform live from their homes and transmit via Skype to All Mobile Video

The Metropolitan Opera is streaming performances from its Live in HD archives, including Poulenc’s “Dialogues des Carmélites,” shown here. In-person performances that have been canceled because of the coronavirus have been replaced by a deluge of digital ones that have made for a calendar hardly less busy than before concert halls closed. (Nathan Bajar/The New York Times) Image Credit: NYT

Renee Fleming, Anna Netrebko, Jonas Kaufmann, Roberto Alagna and Bryn Terfel are among 38 opera stars in 13 nations scheduled for the Metropolitan Opera’s At-Home gala, which will be streamed live on April 25 starting at 1pm EDT.

Singers will perform live from their homes and transmit via Skype to All Mobile Video, whose equipment is used for the Met’s high definition broadcasts to theatres during the season. The show is designed to be a fund-raiser for the organisation” there will be a donate button on the landing page of the website. The gala, expected to last about three hours, will air on the Met’s website and will be available for replay until the next day.

FILE -- The Metropolitan Opera on New Year’s Eve in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. More than 40 artists will participate in “At Home Gala” on April 25, which comes as the company faces up to $60 million in losses because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Krista Schlueter/The New York Times) Image Credit: NYT

Some artists quarantined as couples will perform together: Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov in Vienna” Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak in Le Raincy, France” Terfel and Hannah Stone, former official harpist to Britain’s Prince Charles, in Wales” tenor Stephen Costello and Met violinist Yoon Kwon Costello in New York” and soprano Nicole Car and bass-baritone Etienne Dupuis in Paris.

Singers include Diana Damrau, Javier Camarena, Elina Garanca, Rene Pape and Piotr Beczala.

Gary Halvorson will direct from Los Angeles and Gelb will host from his apartment in New York.