In this image released by ABC, Randall Park, left, and Constance Wu appear in a scene from the new comedy series "Fresh Off the Boat." The Asian Pacific American Media Coalition released its report card for the big four networks Wednesday, May 1, 2019, the first day of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Of all the networks, ABC was ahead of the class. (Nicole Wilder/ABC via AP) Image Credit: AP

ABC’s entertainment president said ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ star Constance Wu’s job is safe despite her online rant.

The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star posted an expletive-filled complaint last week when the comedy’s renewal was announced.

No thought was given to recasting Wu’s role as the sitcom’s mum, network executive Karey Burke told a teleconference Tuesday.

Burke said she’s choosing to believe Wu’s most recent comment, that she’s happy to return to ‘Fresh Off the Boat’.

But pitching ABC’s line-up to advertisers later Tuesday, the network executive couldn’t resist a dig. “Fresh Off the Boat” will air Friday nights, Burke said, “still starring Constance Wu.”

Wu has apologised for what she called “insensitive” comments and said she loves the sitcom. She said she was temporarily frustrated that it would keep her from working on a passion project.