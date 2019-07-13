The surprise gigs weren't lost on his super fans who documented each moment

Chris Pratt Image Credit: AP

What does it take to get on stage with a country legend and sing your heart out? For Chris Pratt, just a beat. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, who last month married Katherine Schwarzenegger - yes, the daughter of the original Terminator, Arnold – was seen in two different Nashville bars on Thursday taking on Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks!

The Star-Lord actor was first seen at Robert's Western World, where he sang Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues’. He was backed up by a band and the episode documented by some very, very excited fans.

https://twitter.com/FramLeslie/status/1149837343236472832

And next, he headed down to Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, where he sang ‘Papa Loved Mom’, by Brooks.

This song choice wasn’t that huge a surprise – at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Pratt joined Brooks on stage to belt out the hit ‘Friends in Low Places’.