Bob Saget’s wife and daughters filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to stop authorities from releasing certain records to the media from the investigation into the comedian’s death.

Saget, 65, was found dead in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9. His family announced last week that the autopsy determined Saget died of accidental head trauma.

“They concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” the family said in a statement.

The lawsuit, reviewed by The Washington Post, names the Orange County, Florida, sheriff and the medical examiner’s office. The family states that releasing certain records would violate their right to privacy and cause “irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress.”

Concern about release of pictures

The lawsuit comes as news outlets have already begun filing public-records requests to obtain documentation from the investigation, which includes photographs, video and audio recordings, and autopsy information, according to court documents. But Saget’s family argues in their lawsuit that “no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the Records to the public.”

The family’s attorneys did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment late Tuesday. Brian Bieber, one of the lawyers, told CNN the family is mainly concerned about photos or videos of Saget being released.

“The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr Saget and his family,” Bieber said to CNN. “It’s very simple — from a human and legal standpoint, the Saget family’s privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information.”

Violating right to privacy

The lawsuit says the records “graphically depict Mr Saget” and claims that releasing the documentation would violate the family’s constitutional right to privacy.

“The Records are confidential and exempt from disclosure under Florida law,” the lawsuit says, “ ... any release or dissemination of the Records by Defendants would violate such rights.”

The family argues that if the documents were released, they would immediately be shared on the internet and published by print and television media outlets, further violating their privacy.

Saget, best known for his role in “Full House” and as the host of the original “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” was on a stand-up tour when hotel security found him dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Hours before his death, Saget tweeted about being “happily addicted” to being back on the road.

“Loved tonight’s show,” he wrote. “ ... I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight.”

Injury from 'unwitnessed fall'

The medical examiner on Thursday stated there were no illegal drugs in Saget’s system and that his “injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall.” The autopsy report also said he was positive for coronavirus and that he had an enlarged heart, the New York Times reported. But neither contributed to his death, the medical examiner said.

Saget’s death led to an outpouring of tweets and Instagram posts from his co-stars, fellow comedians and celebrity friends.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” John Stamos, Saget’s “Full House” co-star, tweeted.