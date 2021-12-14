Winners will be announced on January 9 but the format of the ceremony is unclear

Movie dramas ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Belfast led nominations on Monday for the annual Golden Globe in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony.

‘Belfast’ set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion’s Western ‘The Power of the Dog’ got seven nods each.

They were followed by global-warming satire ‘Don’t Look Up’; ‘King Richard,’ about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg’s new version of the classic musical ‘West Side Story’ and coming-of-age tale ‘Licorice Pizza’ with four each.

Netflix movies had a leading 17 nods.

The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on January 9 but the format of the ceremony is unclear after broadcaster NBC earlier this year dropped plans to televise the glitzy awards dinner in Beverly Hills following a controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on them.

Critics objected to the HFPA having no Black members and raised longstanding ethical questions over whether close relationships with Hollywood studios influenced the choice of nominees and winners. Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globe statuettes that he won.

The HFPA has since added 21 new members, six of whom are Black, banned gifts and favours, and implemented diversity and sexual harassment training. The group now has 105 members total.

Despite these moves, major film and TV studios have tried to distance themselves from the honours and did not submit programming for consideration as they have in the past.

It is unclear whether any of the actors, directors and musicians nominated for Golden Globes will attend the 2022 ceremony, which had been one of the biggest Hollywood awards shows in the run-up to the Oscars.

Rapper Snoop Dogg was the only celebrity on hand on Monday to announce the nominations.

‘Belfast,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ deaf community movie ‘Coda,’ sci-fi epic ‘Dune’ and ‘King Richard’ all got nods for best movie drama.

A musical take on the classic ‘Cyrano’ and an adaptation of the Off-Broadway hit ‘Tick, Tick... Boom’ will compete with ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘West Side Story’ for best musical or comedy.

Lady Gaga (‘House of Gucci’), Nicole Kidman (‘Being the Ricardos’), Will Smith (‘King Richard’), Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’) and Denzel Washington (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’) were among the actors nominated for best drama movie performances.

The HFPA said it had made its choices this year by watching films in movie theatres, at screenings and on streaming platforms in what it called “a fair and equitable voting process.”

“While the Golden Globes will not be televised in January 2022, we will continue our 78-year tradition,” the HFPA said in an open letter released ahead of Monday’s nominations. “The last eight months have been difficult, but we are proud of the changes we have achieved so far.”

Here is the full list of Golden Globe nominations:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch”

Germaine Franco, “Encanto”

Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”

Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive,” “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas,” “Encanto”

“Down to Joy,” “Belfast”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” “Respect”

“No Time to Die,” “No Time to Die”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Television Series, Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela JaE Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Wandavision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “Wandavision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”