Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger says it was fun to revisit his iconic role of The Terminator in the upcoming ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’, adding that the film is packed with “unique action”.

Produced by James Cameron, the film brings back Schwarzenegger as The Terminator and Linda Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor. Her son John will once again be played by Edward Furlong.

“I just tell them, ‘It’s another Terminator movie with a totally different story and it has Jim Cameron’s fingerprints all over it. Also, Linda Hamilton’s’. So, it’s kind of like going back to the old days of ‘Terminator’,” Schwarzenegger said.

“And it has more action in it than any of the other ‘Terminators’ have ever had. More unique action. And the visual effects are unlike anything you’ve ever seen,” he added.

Schwarzenegger says it was fun to reunite with Cameron and Hamilton.

“It was just nice to all work together again. It was great. I remember that it was really the first time I had played a machine and it was fun to do that. I’d seen Yul Brynner in ‘Westworld’ and the way he played that role was so powerful and so believable that I wanted to play it exactly the same way. So that was my motivation: Brynner,” he said.

“That’s why when I met Jim Cameron for the first time, and I told him what needed to happen, how the terminator has to act, how he has to carry himself, how he has to behave, Cameron offered me the role! I’d gone to talk to him about playing Reese [the human time-traveller], that was the idea. But then Jim realised I could play the Terminator really well and that was that,” added the actor.

Schwarzenegger and Hamilton starred together in the franchise 28 years ago with 1991 film ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’.

Although ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ is the sixth instalment in the franchise, it is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991’s ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’. The film ignores the events of the three films that have come since.