Model Anwar Hadid received backlash online after stating he would not be getting the vaccine. When a user asked Hadid whether or not he would take the vaccine, the 21-year-old shared anti-vax sentiments.
“Absolutely not,” he wrote. “Either I just don’t get it [COVID-19] or I get it and God willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally,” wrote Hadid, when asked by another user why he was ‘anti-vax’. “Our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think.”
Hadid’s comments inspired backlash online. This came on the heels of his family, including model sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, spent Christmas together, alongside his pop star girlfriend Dua Lipa.
Many took to social media to express their disappointment over Hadid’s comments, as he was quickly labeled an ‘anti-vaxxer’.
“All these people are DYING or have DIED from this virus you idiot. Good luck with that one,” one Twitter user wrote. Another posted that they had unfollowed him.