Actor Sharon Stone is all set to be seen in Universal Pictures and 87North's 'Nobody 2' starring Bob Odenkirk, reported Deadline.

Timo Tjahjanto is all set to direct the film, and the screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk and Umair Aleem.

Universal Pictures will release 'Nobody 2' in theaters on August 15, 2025.

There is not much information about the plot of the project. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch will produce under 87North's first-look agreement with Universal. Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero will produce under the name Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Braden Aftergood will produce through Eighty Two Films.

'Nobody' earned strong reviews when it was released in 2021, debuting at number one in the domestic box office.

Universal's Executive Vice President of Production Development Jay Polidoro and Director of Development Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the Studio.

Stone is a renowned actor, artist, producer, philanthropist, and the author of the New York Times bestselling book, The Beauty of Living Twice.

Her film and television credits include Basic Instinct and Casino, for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in 1996.

She also received an Academy Award nod for her major performance alongside Robert de Niro in Martin Scorsese's criminal thriller. Stone got two further Golden Globe Award nominations for her work in The Mighty (1998) and The Muse (1999). Other film credits include Sliver (1993), The Specialist (1994), The Quick and the Dead (1995), Last Dance (1996), Sphere (1998), Broken Flowers (2005), Alpha Dog (2006), Bobby (2006), and Lovelace (2013), among others. Stone's TV credits include stints roles in limited series such as Netflix's Ratched (2020), HBO's Mosaic (2017), The New Pope (2019), as well as The Practice (2004), for which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.