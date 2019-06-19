Ali Wong arrives at the premiere of "Always Be My Maybe" on May 22 at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP) Image Credit:

‘Always Be My Maybe’ star Ali Wong is appreciative about her rise to fame in showbiz, but feels it has been too fast. The American actress says it took her some time to adjust, and it is only now that she feels a bit settled.

“I am grateful that a lot of people know who I am now and happen to appreciate what I do. And I’m learning how to adjust to it better,” Wong said in an email interview when asked whether she has learnt to handle fame.

“It all just happened kind of fast at first. But now I feel like it has settled into a place where me and my family are more used to it,” she added.

The Vietnamese-Chinese-American comedian, writer and actress was a part of the comedy scene for years, but it was only in 2016 that she shot to fame with her stand-up special ‘Baby Cobra’, which was filmed when she was seven months pregnant. In the special, she delved into her own sexual adventures, rocky road to pregnancy and why feminism is terrible.

She followed up her act by narrating truths about marriage and motherhood with her stand-up ‘Hard Knock Wife’ in 2018, which was filmed while she was pregnant with her second child.