Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio will return to Dubai on October 11 for the ninth World of Fashion event in Mall of the Emirates.

The event, which will take place at 7pm at the Central Galleria, will cover everything from Ambrosio’s runway walks to her beauty hacks and style tips. It will be open to the public.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 37, was previously in Dubai in 2016 for leisure, and shared several snaps of herself holidaying around the emirate. Ambrosio retired from Victoria’s Secret last year after walking 17 fashion shows for the lingerie brand.

World of Fashion, taking place from October 9-13, is a creative hub for fashion lovers and regional and global style experts. It includes fashion showcases, live celebrity interviews and runway shows.