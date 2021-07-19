Spain's actor Javier Bardem Image Credit: AFP

Spanish actress and activist Pilar Bardem — mother of actors Monica, Carlos, and Javier Bardem — died on Saturday at the Ruber Hospital in Madrid because of complications from lung disease not related to Covid-19. She was 82. ٍSon Carlos announced the news on Sunday.

“We want to share the news that Pilar Bardem, our mother, our example, has died,” Carlos shared via Twitter in Spanish, along with a photo with Javier and sister Monica. “She departed in peace and without suffering, surrounded by the love of her family. We know the love and admiration many felt for her, both in Spain and beyond, for her work as an actress and as a fighter who always stood in solidarity. We truly appreciate that love for our mother with all our hearts. Thank you from her children, Carlos, Monica, and Javier.”

The Goya Award-winning actress (the Spanish equivalent of an Oscar) appeared in a variety of film, theater, and TV projects throughout her career in her native Spain. Her most high-profile project to date is 1995’s ‘Nadie hablará de nosotras cuando hayamos muerto’ (‘Nobody Will Speak of Us When We’re Dead’), which earned a whopping 8 Goya awards, including Bardem’s Best Supporting Actress nod.

Actress Penelope Cruz, wife of Javier, and who acted with Pilar in various films, also posted a tribute to her mother-in-law.

“My dearest Pilar, I look at this photo and wonder what our reaction would’ve been if someone would’ve told at this moment all the marvelous plans destiny had in store for us beyond the big screen,” she wrote in Spanish.

“You were always so good to me. I couldn’t have dreamed of having a better mother-in-law. Thank you for all the love that you’ve given us, your children, grandchildren, family, and friends. You have given me so much. Thank you for always standing by those who needed it the most and for raising your voice against injustice…”

Actor Antonio Banderas also shared a tribute to the beloved actress on Instagram.