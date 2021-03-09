Emilia Clarke Image Credit: Shutterstock

Actress Emilia Clarke, best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’, has opened up about being told she needed an injectable beauty treatment and her epic reaction to it.

“I once had a facialist who told me I needed fillers and I showed her the door,” Clarke told Elle magazine when asked about the worst skincare advice she had gotten.

“I was literally just like, ‘get out’. Her exact words were, ‘Then, you can have your face back.’ At that point I was 28,’” the 34-year-old actress said.

The ‘Me Before You’ actress also said she was proud to be growing older and wiser.

“At 34, I am wiser, more intelligent, I’ve had more experiences, I’ve done all this stuff and I’m proud of that,” Clarke said. “You can only do that because you are the age you are. Time is the only thing allows you to do those things. So, if my face is gonna reflect the time that I’ve spent on this earth, I’m down for that.”

It’s common for women working in the entertainment industry to have fillers, Botox or surgery to look younger.

Asked if she felt pressure to get injectables like her peers, she said: “Oh my god, yes. You hear about all your contemporaries getting it done and you’re like, ‘Does that mean I have to? Should I be doing that?’ And then you work on a movie and the director of photography lights you beautifully and you get over it.”

The actress is also worried that fillers, which are used to minimise the appearance of wrinkles, might interfere with her acting.