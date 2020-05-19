Ken Osmond Image Credit: Agencies

Ken Osmond, who on TV’s ‘Leave It to Beaver’, played two-faced teenage scoundrel Eddie Haskell, a role so memorable it left him typecast and led to a second career as a police officer, died Monday.

Osmond died in Los Angeles at age 76, his family said. No cause was given.

“He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father,” son Eric Osmond said in a statement. “He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”

Ken Osmond’s Eddie Haskell stood out among many memorable characters on the classic family sitcom ‘Leave it to Beaver’, which ran from 1957 to 1963 on CBS and ABC, but had a decades-long life of reruns and revivals.