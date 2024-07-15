Dubai: Move over action heroes, there is a new superhero in town. The breakout star of the upcoming Marvel film ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ isn't your average superhero – she is a wrinkled, tongue-lolling Chinese Crested/Pug mix.

Peggy, who found internet stardom in 2023 after being crowned Britain’s ugliest dog, will be cast as Ryan Reynold’s sidekick in the new Deadpool movie.

On July 11, 2024, the official account for the upcoming Deadpool movie shared a clip of the opening night, showcasing the new star taking over — Peggy!

In 2022, Peggy, then just a puppy, captured the heart of UK resident, Holly Middleton, who adopted her despite being the runt of the litter. While some might have been deterred by her unconventional appearance, Middleton felt nothing but love for Peggy, particularly her signature long tongue and wrinkles.

“She's a completely healthy and happy dog, her looks don't cause any disruption to her daily life,” Middleton told Parrot Print, the printing company that organised the ‘Ugly Dog Competition’. It was a light-hearted entry into this contest to find “Britain’s ugliest dog” that turned Peggy into a viral sensation.

Peggy's unconventional beauty resonated with audiences, and she was crowned the winner. This victory launched Peggy into the spotlight, with appearances on BBC Breakfast, ITV's This Morning, and BBC Radio Five Live, showcasing her playful personality.

Middleton hoped Peggy's success would encourage people to "overlook the little oddities" of animals waiting for their forever homes.

Peggy's story resonated beyond her comedic features, catching the eye of actor Ryan Reynolds himself.

“Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain’s Ugliest Dog,” Ryan Reynolds said in an interview with Empire. “The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson [Deadpool's alter ego]."

Thus, Dogpool was born. Peggy landed the role, becoming the first furry addition to the Deadpool universe.

"Like her human counterpart, she has an unconventional look. And a taste for chaos. And, most importantly, that iconic red and black outfit," Reynolds said.

On Thursday, Peggy made her red-carpet debut at the London premiere of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, strutting her stuff alongside Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Dressed in her very own Dogpool costume, Peggy charmed audiences and solidified her place as Hollywood's unlikeliest superhero. She also received a special introduction from Reynolds prior to the film.

“Guys, this is Peggy, aka Mary Puppins, aka Dogpool. Get a good look,” the actor said in video footage from the event posted on his Instagram account. “… She won ugliest dog in Britain, but we’re not telling her that because she’s a 10 in our hearts, isn’t she?”