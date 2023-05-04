Emirati singer and song writer Shamma Hamdan is the latest entertainment act to be confirmed to perform at the inaugural Padel League to be held in Dubai from June 8 to 11 at the Coca-Cola Arena.
Hamdan is an Emirati singer and songwriter is known for her Khaliji music and made history in 2012 by becoming the first Emirati woman to make it to the finals of Arabs Got Talent. Her music often reflects the rich cultural heritage of the United Arab Emirates and blends traditional Arabic instruments such as the oud and qanoon with modern electronic beats and production. She sings in both Arabic and English and has released several albums and singles, including 'Siniya' and 'Maklouba'.
She is known for her most popular hits such as ‘Moajaba’, Anadt Feek’, and ‘Abee Afham’. In addition to her music career, Hamdan is also an advocate for women’s rights and has spoken out about gender equality and the need for more female representation in the music industry. She has collaborated with various international artists and has performed at numerous festivals and events around the world.
Doors to her concert on June 8 will open at 9pm and the concert will begin at 9.30pm.
Hamdan joins an exciting line-up of artists that were announced earlier. Gulf News had recently revealed that the iconic British soul and pop band Simply Red will make their long-awaited return to Dubai after 20 years. With ten Top 10 UK Singles Chart hits to their name, Simply Red’s performance is sure to be an unforgettable highlight of the event.
Apart from these acts, gear up for some Bollywood sparkle. On June 11, Mithoon and friends will take over the stage. Mithoon will be joined by Indian playback singers Javed Ali, Mohammed Irfan, Asees Kaur, Abhishek Nailwal, Nakash Aziz, and Vishal Mishra. Doors open at 7pm and concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are available on Platinum List, Coca-Cola Arena official website, and Virgin Megastore