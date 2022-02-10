The stars played the leads in the popular 2019 romantic series ‘Crash Landing on You’ and in the 2018 crime film ‘The Negotiation’.

The happy announcement was made on February 10 by Hyun through his agency and by Son in a note posted on her personal social media.

“I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one,” Son wrote in a Korean and English caption along with a picture of a miniature wedding dress. “I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him.”️

“Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future,” she added, without directly mentioning Hyun.

"I am writing this to inform you about the most important decision of my life to my fans who have been kind to me in many ways and have given me great care and love," read Hyun's post on his agency Vast's Instagram, according to reports.

"I'm going to take the important decision of marriage and step carefully in the second act of my life. I have made a promise with the one who always makes me smile. To walk with her together in the future," he added, along with a picture of them holding hands. "I think you will happily support our first step with the warm and affectionate gaze you have been looking at us upon, so far. I hope everyone is healthy and happy until the day we can meet and say hello."