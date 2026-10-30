Chelli Goldenberg shocked as her critical remarks on Israel's policy air during broadcast

Chelli Goldenberg expresses shock over broadcast of her critical remarks on Israel
Veteran Israeli actress Chelli Goldenberg said she was “no longer proud to be Israeli” while criticising Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories during a television interview, unaware that her remarks were being broadcast live.
In footage shared by Al Jazeera, Goldenberg is seen expressing her views during an appearance on Israel's Channel 13.
The actress later expressed shock upon learning that the conversation, which she believed had taken place during a commercial break, had been televised. The interview, which initially focused on her acting career and contribution to Israeli culture, moved towards the conflict.
“I really want to be able to feel happy about being Israeli again,” Goldenberg said.
When asked whether she was no longer happy to be Israeli, she replied: “I want to be, but I no longer feel proud to be Israeli.”
An interviewer cautioned that such remarks were “dangerous” to make on television.
“I'm not saying it on air. I'm saying it quietly,” Goldenberg responded, apparently unaware that the conversation was being broadcast.
Goldenberg, who was born in 1954, said her views had evolved over several decades.
Referring to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories following the 1967 war, she said it took approximately a decade for her generation to recognise what she described as the “sin of the occupation”.
She also said that “a minority has the right to fight for its freedom”.
One of the interviewers challenged the statement, saying that the right to resist could not justify the killing of civilians or soldiers.
Goldenberg emphasised that her criticism did not mean she lacked affection for Israel.
“I am a great patriot. I love this country. It's like watching your child become something that makes you say, ‘This is not how I raised you’,” she said.
During the interview, Goldenberg learned that the conversation she believed had taken place during a commercial break had been televised.
“We were on air during that conversation? That's not okay,” she said.
She told the interviewers that she had not been informed that the programme was still being broadcast.
“I don't know what to do with this now. I'm really in shock. You didn't tell me we were on the air. I thought we were on a commercial break,” she said.
Later, Goldenberg addressed viewers and apologised for the way she had expressed herself, explaining that she had not known the discussion was being broadcast.
“I'm a very impulsive person, with tremendous passion when I speak. I'm all fire and flames. I didn't know we were on the air,” she said.
Born in 1954, Goldenberg began her career as a teenage model before moving into acting.
She became known for her appearance in the 1978 Israeli film Ha-Lahaka (The Troupe).
According to WION, her comments drew differing responses online, with some social media users criticising her remarks and others expressing support.