BTS singer Jungkook and his close friend, Astro member Cha Eun-woo, were recently spotted out for dinner in Jungkook’s hometown, Busan.
On August 23, several pictures of the duo from an eatery surfaced on the internet after the restaurant took to their Instagram account to let their followers know about the special guests who visited them.
Fans were delighted to see Jungkook exploring local restaurants of his hometown. Viral photos revealed that Mingyu of Seventeen was also with them.
The three singers are part of the ‘97 liners’, a term used to refer to idols born in 1997.
In a recent interview on the Daebak Show hosted by Eric Nam, South Korean singer Kim Yu-gyeom mentioned the three as his close friends.
Fans observed that since Jungkook was in Busan, it could mean that he would celebrate his 26th birthday with his family.
The Seven singer will celebrate his birthday on September 1.
Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo will be starring as the male lead Jin Seo-won in an upcoming K-drama ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’. Seo-won is terrified of dogs due to a past incident. Although he spent his life hiding his trauma and sorrowful past behind his handsome looks and aloof demeanor, an unexpected encounter becomes a turning point in his life that leads him to change.
The drama recently finished filming in April and is in post-production stages. It is set to premiere in October.