In the early scenes at Tranquillum, the inmates —that is, the guests — are taught how to do things mindfully. Nothing new here, but Moriarty duly explains it all to the non-mindful among us. They must cut their food into tiny bites and chew those bites repeatedly. They must walk slowly and thoughtfully. And you need to read these pages slowly and repeatedly, though not by design. Unlike most of her other books, this one struggles to get any momentum going, to the point where you may glaze over instead of eagerly leaping in. That’s not like Liane Moriarty. She can usually be counted on for a seductive, gossipy, insightful story without the contrivances that keep Nine Perfect Strangers so flabby and unwell.