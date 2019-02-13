Not that it stops people from trying. Having written difficult, revealing things about herself, Gay largely refuses to discuss them further in interviews. “We rarely see men, even when they write memoir, having to bare themselves even further to get attention,” she says. Nor are they assumed to be an authority only on the self. “When a lot of women try to write straight nonfiction, people say: ‘Where’s the personal? Why aren’t you putting yourself into it?’” She is wonderfully cutting in Ayiti about the ways in which western readers insist on reading only through race, or background, requiring of writers from elsewhere a representation (of entire countries, or classes of people) that would never be required of a white man — and at the same time refusing to see them as capable of anything beyond that. “Yeah. People tend to have a very singular narrative of who someone is, and so people of colour, women of colour, queer people, are only expected to write about identity-based things, and the struggles of that identity. And when you write a narrative that challenges people’s expectations of who you are and your subject’s position, then all of a sudden they get confused and think, ‘This isn’t realistic,’ because they don’t understand that we contain multitudes.”