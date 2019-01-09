I ask him what both his heritage and the peripatetic nature of his life mean for any idea of home. “Well, it completely fries it,” he answers. “I mean it’s a problem.” In terms of writing, he doesn’t feel part of the day-to-day British literary scene, but neither does he fit neatly into the equivalent in Budapest, mainly because he doesn’t speak Hungarian particularly well. What about Canada? “I don’t feel Canadian at all. I occasionally fantasise about solving the whole problem by going to live in Canada. But that wouldn’t work. Once there was an event at the Canadian embassy or high commission in London, which I went to, and when I said I was Canadian, that got a lot of laughs from the real Canadians. I think the ambassador said something like: ‘You’re going to have to work on your accent.’ They didn’t make me feel very welcome.” This seems unfair, I say, given how nice we were about Greg Rusedski. “Well, yes, but I’m not winning tennis matches. Although actually with the Booker shortlist, they were quite happy to call me Canadian then.”