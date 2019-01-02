It would be easy to be cynical about his breezy blend of personal anecdote and common-sense advice (lay off the booze and caffeine, sleep, take up yoga), but Reasons was a blast of fresh air for those who felt they were struggling to take their next breath; few writers so truthfully capture the agony of a panic attack or the tyranny of relentless anxiety. He wrote it “almost as if no one were watching”, a conversation with himself back through time that would “possibly speak to a few people in that situation”. He was “very deliberately” not aiming for an update of Andrew Solomon’s Noonday Demon or Darkness Visible by William Styron. “They are great books, but they are already there. I was writing for my 24-year-old self, trying to see if there were any words that could have got me through that mess.”