Book lovers in the UAE can look forward to the return of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature next year in a fresh format that will include online streaming.
Emirates Literature Foundation announced that the popular annual event that celebrates the written word and authors will take place from February 4-6, 2021.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation has been conducting live digital events, which have reached more than 7,500 people in 63 countries in the last two months, and more than 75,000 with its recently released recorded content.
“Like most other organisations, the move towards remote working was new territory for us and we wondered how we could reshape ourselves to provide the same inspirational experiences in these strange times,” said Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, in a statement. “The team has adapted brilliantly to the new ways of working and unfamiliar technologies, and in fact the impact of our online sessions has far exceeded our expectations... We are confident in being able to deliver a festival next year, though in a more blended format — a mix of live physical events, probably staged outdoors, and online streaming.”
One of the online initiatives included the Literary Conversations Across Borders series. Delivered in partnership with the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy, it hosts Emirati writers and commentators in live discussions with experts from around the world on a variety of important topics.
More details on the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2021 will be announced soon on www.emirateslitfest.com