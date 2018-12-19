Like some of his characters, Adjei-Brenyah, 27, spent a portion of his teens and young adulthood selling lofty down parkas at a mall, in his case the Palisades Center in West Nyack, New York. Keenly aware as a salesman, and as a black man, that clothes can be decisive in the way one is perceived, he has mastered the arcana of racial coding — sartorial profiling, that is — a skill he exploits in his life and his fiction to comic and often unnerving effect.