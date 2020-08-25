The iconic red and white logo that has identified Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films for decades will get a revamp for its 50th anniversary, according to sources.
YRF chairman and filmmaker Aditya Chopra will reportedly unveil the new logo on September 27, the 88th birth anniversary of his father, the late Yash Chopra, who founded YRF in 1970. Aditya is planning a grand 50-year celebration for Yash Raj Films under the YRF Project 50.
See also
- Sridevi's life and times: A look back on her birth anniversary
- Bollywood and Hollywood: After Kareena Kapoor and Sophie Turner share baby news, here’s a look at some other new babies on the block
- From Mahira Khan to Ayeza Khan, 10 Pakistani celebrities you have to follow on Instagram in 2020
- Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, from Tara Sutaria to Zayn Malik, made their relationships Insta official
“YRF is a legacy company with a lot of history. The number of iconic films that they have in their library is just outstanding,” the source said.
Romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai and the Dhoom action franchise are just some of the YRF movies that have become an intrinsic part of Indian pop culture.
The logo will also be created in all the 22 official languages of India, according to reports.
“If this were to be true, it would be a good gesture to thank the audiences, across all the states who have loved YRF films,” the source said.
It was earlier reported that actor Vicky Kaushal will team up with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in an upcoming YRF comedy as part of a slate of new films planned for YRF Project 50. Other unconfirmed reports have stated that upcoming projects also include the return of Shah Rukh Khan and roping in Ajay Devgn for a production.
reports have stated that upcoming projects also include the return of Shah Rukh Khan and roping in Ajay Devgn for a production.