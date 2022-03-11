Haven’t you been grooving to 'Arabic Kuthu' from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s 'Beast'? Well, not just fans, celebs too have been grooving to the song, which has now gone on to become a chartbuster. After we saw Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, and other South Indian stars dancing to the peppy track, 'Pushpa' actress Rashmika Mandanna and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recreated their own version of 'Arabic Kuthu'. Have you seen it yet?
Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “Yo Habibo Something about dancing on sand (sic).” As seen in the video, the duo is seen dancing on the beach.
‘Arabic Kuthu’ has become one of the most famous and viral songs on social media. This upbeat track is sung by Jonita Gandhi and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Since the song's release, the lines ‘Halamithi Habibo’ have gone viral.
Rashmika, who was last seen in the hit 'Pushpa: The Rise', co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with espionage thriller film 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The 'Pushpa' star enjoys over 30 million followers on Instagram, is now on YouTube as well. On Thursday, she announced the launch of her YouTube channel.
Her first video on the application features Rashmika talking about her love for acting, dancing and travelling.
Rashmika is also a part of the upcoming film 'Goodbye', in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.
Varun Dhawan on the other hand will be featured in a new film, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Koli. He will also be seen in ‘Bhedia’ along with Kriti Sanon.