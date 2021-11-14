A casting call for producer Salim Ahamed’s new movie is going to take place in the UAE

Casting Call in the UAE soon Image Credit: Shutterstock

National Award-winning Malayalam film producer Salim Ahamed, whose credits include Mammootty’s stirring movie ‘Pathemari’ and Tovino Thomas’ ‘And The Oscar Goes To’, is looking out for new faces from the UAE. To be shot entirely in the UAE in February, his film ‘1001 Nunakal’ directed by Dubai-based talent Thamar is based from stories in this region.

“I am looking to cast 13 fresh faces in my new production. They are all central roles and are required to speak Malayalam fluently. These roles aren’t small and will play prominent parts in my film,” said Ahamed in an interview with Gulf News. And the best part?

The team of '1001 Nonakal' is looking for new faces Image Credit: Supplied

You don’t have to be a trained professional actor to make his cut.

“We are looking for male and female faces between the ages of 30 and 50 years to be cast in this film. We will have an intense training and acting workshop or camp to prepare them for the shoot, so that means you don’t need work experience,” said Ahamed.

The chosen actors will also need to set aside 30 days in February for their acting project.

Image Credit: IMdB

“It’s a film with a director from Dubai and is set in Dubai, so it makes perfect sense to cast actors from here ... It’s a family drama and I want those actors to be familiar with the life here. I am keen to be a part of project that give opportunities to new talents in Malayalam cinema,” said Ahamed.

This film is Ahamed’s pet project from his production Allens Films.

“I remember when I was an aspiring filmmaker and director, I had sworn that I won’t go to the Gulf like my other mates who came here for a better life. But there were many who gave up their acting ambitions and settled here. This is my way of paying it forward to those who still harbour such dreams. Let the actors inside you be awakened,” said Ahamed.

Ahamed is one of Malayalam cinema’s most promising talents. His directorial debut, ‘Adaminte Makan Abu’ (2011), fetched him numerous accolades and was screened at various international film festivals. It was also chosen as India’s official entry to be considered for nomination in the Best Foreign Film category for the 84th Academy Awards. He has also backed films such as ‘Kunjananthante Kada’ (2013) and ‘Pathemari’ (2015) with Mammootty as the lead actor.

Mammootty and Srinivasan in 'Pathemari' Image Credit: Supplied

‘Pathemari’ won the Best Feature Film In Malayalam at the 63rd National Film Awards.