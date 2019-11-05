Indian actor Ajay Devgn and his son Yug, visited the popular Ajmer Sharif dargah (shrine) in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Monday. In a video, which went viral, the actor was seen reacting angrily as the father-son duo get mobbed. Ajmer Sharif is the resting place of revered Sufi saint, Moinuddin Chishti.
A video of the incident shared by photographer Manav Manglani on Instagram shows a displeased Ajay wearing a traditional head cover makes his way through a sea of fans, many of whom are recording him on their phones. He follows his son trying to protectively shield him. In another video clip, as the mobs push, Ajay can be seen reacting angrily.
On the professional front Ajay Devgn is riding high on the success of his last release, De De Pyaar De. The actor is currently shooting for his next, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, is a historical drama directed by Om Raut. The makers of the film recently released the character posters of the film.