Actress posts on social media about her video call with friends from all over the world

Image Credit:

Actor Swara Bhaskar on Friday shared how she celebrated her birthday through a video call with her friends from across countries.

The actor who turned 32 on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a picture of her virtual birthday celebration.

In the post accompanying the picture, she wrote, “Had the most unbelievably fun virtual birthday party, with across countries & continents. FOUR HOURS complete with games & performances! U guys r literally THE BEST people ever! I have no words to tell you’ll how lucky I am that you’ll are my friends like family. THANK YOU [sic].”

Bhaskar also expressed gratitude to her friends and well-wishers for celebrating her special ‘lockdown birthday’ She tweeted: “SO blessed to have so many kind friends & well wishers in the world, such a loving family & such a thoughtful & giving bunch of close friends who made my #lockdownBirthday so special & wonderful! SO much gratitude, counting my blessings every day! Thank u all. I feel so loved! [sic]”

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor also received a birthday wish filled with “love and happiness” from her good friend and co-star Sonam Kapoor.